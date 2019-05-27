Pursuant to the provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI LODR), we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today, 27th May, 2019, inter alia, have:



Approved that the 36th Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Monday 30th September, 2019 for the financial year 2018-19. The Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Monday 23rd September, 2019 to Monday 30th September, 2019 (both days inclusive) for the 36th Annual General Meeting.



Pdf Link: Sp Capital Financing Ltd. - Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 27Th May, 2019 Financial Results For The Fourth Quarter & Year Ended On March 31, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com