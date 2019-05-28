This is in continuation to our earlier intimation dated May 20, 2019, with respect to the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company scheduled on May 28, 2019.



Pursuant to the provisions of the Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today has Considered and approved the audited Financial Results of the Company for the Fourth Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31, 2019, in accordance with the provisions of Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations, along with the Auditors Report thereon.



The copies of the aforesaid Financial Results along with the Auditors Report thereon and Declaration on unmodified opinion on Audit Reports, are enclosed herewith.



Please take the above information on record and acknowledge the receipt of the same.



Pdf Link: Spa Capital Services Ltd - Audited Financial Results For The Fourth Quarter And Financial Year Ended March 31, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com