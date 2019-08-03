Spectrum Foods Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30.06.2019

SPECTRUM FOODS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1.Consider, approve and take on record the Unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter ended 30.06.2019.

2.Consider and take on record the Limited Review given by the Statutory Auditors the company for the quarter ended 30.06.2019.

3.To appoint Mr. Rakesh Godha as an Additional cum Whole-time Director of the company

4.Other business as and if put before the Board.



