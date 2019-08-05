SPEL SEMICONDUCTOR LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve We wish to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held at 3.30 pm on Wednesday, Aug 14, 2019 at Vel Vilas, 3/21 Kottur Garden, 3rd Main Road,Kotturpuram, Chennai 600 085 to consider and take on record the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended on Jun 30, 2019. We wish to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held at 3.30 pm on Wednesday, Aug 14, 2019 at Vel Vilas, 3/21 Kottur Garden, 3rd Main Road,Kotturpuram, Chennai 600 085 to consider and take on record the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended on Jun 30, 2019.

Pdf Link: Spel Semiconductor Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice Of Board Meeting For Considering Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended Jun 30, 2019 To Be Held On Aug 14, 2019.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com