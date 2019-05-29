Springform Technology Ltd - Financial Results For The Year Ended 31/03/2019

With reference to the captioned subject and pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, we would like to inform you that in the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, the Board has reviewed, considered and approved the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2019.



Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, please find enclosed a copy of the following:



1. Audited Financial results for the quarter and year ended on March 31, 2019;

2. Audit Report by Statutory Auditors of the Company for the year ended on March 31, 2019;

3. Statement of Assets and Liabilities for FY 2018-19.

4. Declaration in respect of Audited Report with Unmodified Opinion for the Annual Audited Financial Result for the Year ended March 31, 2019



Kindly take the same on record and acknowledge the receipt.



Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com