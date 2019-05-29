Spv Global Trading Ltd - Results-Financial Results For 31/03/2019

We are submitting the Standalone & Consolidated Audited Financial Result along with the Auditors Report on Audited Financial Result -Standalone and Consolidated of the SPV Global Trading Limited for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2019.

Pdf Link: Spv Global Trading Ltd - Results-Financial Results For 31/03/2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 29, 2019
TOPICS
Tarrif Cine & Finance Ltd

Related

This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor