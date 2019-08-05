Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e. 5th August, 2019 (commenced at 11.30 a.m. and concluded at 04.45 p.m. The Board meeting was adjourned from 3.30 to 04.00 pm for conducting of AGM) has inter-alia considered and approved -

1. Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended 30.06.2019 (copy enclosed alongwith Limited Review Report by Statutory Auditors for quarter ended 30.06.2019)

2. Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter ended 30.06.2019 (copy enclosed alongwith Limited Review Report by Statutory Auditors for quarter ended 30.06.2019)



Pdf Link: SRF LTD. - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30.06.2019 Alongwith Limited Review Report For The Quarter Ended 30.06.2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com