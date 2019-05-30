Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their Meeting held today i.e. Thursday, May 30, 2019, inter alia approved the following:



1. Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2019 prepared in accordance with recognition and measurement principles laid down in Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS).





Pdf Link: Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network Ltd. - Financial Results For The Year Ended March 31, 2019

