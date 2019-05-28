Sri Amarnath Finance Ltd - Audited Financial Results For Quarter And Year Ended On 31.03.2019

This is to inform you that in the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on 28th May, 2019, the board has approved the Audited financial results for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2019.

In this regard please find enclosed a copy of the approved Audited financial results as stated above along with Audit Report given by the Statutory Auditor of the Company.

Please take the above information in your records in compliance with regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Pdf Link: Sri Amarnath Finance Ltd - Audited Financial Results For Quarter And Year Ended On 31.03.2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
