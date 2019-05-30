We hereby inform that at a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today, considered and adopted the financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31st, 2019. The financial results along with the Report of Statutory Auditors on the financial results are annexed herewith. We confirm that the Auditors Report is with unmodified opinion in respect of the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the year ended on March 31, 2018.

Pdf Link: S.R.Industries Ltd. - Results - Financial Results For Year Ended 31/03/2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com