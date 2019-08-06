With reference to Regulation 76(3) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and Annexure II of circular no. CIR/CFD/CMD/9/2015 dated November 4, 2015 issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India in relation to two-way fungibility of IDRs, the Company has provided the option of redemption of all outstanding IDRs into ordinary shares of the Company (Shares) on a continuous basis from March 1, 2016.



Based on a valid withdrawal order received from the IDR holder and in accordance with the process laid down in the updated operating guidelines, the Company has redeemed IDRs 189,310 (aggregating to 0.078879167% of the originally issued IDRs) during July 2019.





Pdf Link: Standard Chartered Plc - Announcement Of The Redemption Results Of Indian Depository Receipts (Idrs) Of Standard Chartered PLC (The Company) For Month Of July 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com