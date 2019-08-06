Standard Chartered Plc - Announcement Of The Redemption Results Of Indian Depository Receipts (Idrs) Of Standard Chartered PLC (The Company) For Month Of July 2019

With reference to Regulation 76(3) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and Annexure II of circular no. CIR/CFD/CMD/9/2015 dated November 4, 2015 issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India in relation to two-way fungibility of IDRs, the Company has provided the option of redemption of all outstanding IDRs into ordinary shares of the Company (Shares) on a continuous basis from March 1, 2016.

Based on a valid withdrawal order received from the IDR holder and in accordance with the process laid down in the updated operating guidelines, the Company has redeemed IDRs 189,310 (aggregating to 0.078879167% of the originally issued IDRs) during July 2019.

Published on August 06, 2019
Standard Chartered PLC

