Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the Board of the Directors have approved the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2019. The approved unaudited financials for the quarter ended 30th June 2019 enclosed as Annexure.



Pdf Link: Stanpacks (India) Ltd. - Results-Financial Results For June 30, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com