Pursuant to Regulation 33 and any other related regulations of SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015, We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors (Board) of the Company at its Meeting held earlier today, i.e., on Wednesday, May 29th, 2019, inter alia, Considered and approved the statement of Audited INDAS Standalone financial results of the Company for the Quarter and financial year ended March 31st, 2019 along with Statement of assets and liabilities and auditors report.



please find enclosed herewith the copy of statement of Audited INDAS Standalone financial results of the Company for the Quarter and financial year ended March 31st, 2019 along with copy of Statement of assets and liabilities, auditors report and Declaration regarding Auditors report with unmodified opinion as per Regulation 33 (3)(d) of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015.



Pdf Link: Star Delta Transformers Ltd - Audited IND AS Standalone Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended March 31St, 2019 Along With Auditors Report Thereon And Declaration (Pursuant To Regulation 33 (3)(D) Of SEBI (Listing Obligation And Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com