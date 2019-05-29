Audited Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2019 as approved by the Board of Directors in its meeting held on 29th May 2019.

The Board also recommended a dividend of Rs 2.50/- per equity share 25% for the FY 2018-19 subject to approval of the shareholders at ensuing AGM.

Pdf Link: Star Paper Mills Ltd. - Audited Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March 2019.

