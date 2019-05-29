Star Paper Mills Ltd. - Audited Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March 2019.

Audited Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2019 as approved by the Board of Directors in its meeting held on 29th May 2019.
The Board also recommended a dividend of Rs 2.50/- per equity share 25% for the FY 2018-19 subject to approval of the shareholders at ensuing AGM.

