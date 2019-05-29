Starlit Power Systems Ltd - Standalone And Consolidated Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended As On 31 March, 2019

In pursuant to Regulation 30 & 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, ("Listing Regulations") this is to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. 29 May, 2019, has inter alia approved the following:



1. Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended as on 31 March, 2019. The Financial Results were duly reviewed by the Audit Committee and thereafter approved by the Board of Directors of the Company.

The above Financial Results are enclosed herewith along with a declaration on Auditors Report with unmodified opinion.



2. We wish to inform you that pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) (Amendment) Regulations, 2018, the Board of Directors has revised the Code of Practices and Procedures for Fair Disclosure of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information.

The revised Code is available on the website of the Company at www.starlitpower.com.



