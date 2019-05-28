This is to inform that the Board of Directors of The State Trading Corporation of India Limited at its meeting held on today i.e., May 28, 2019 has approved and taken on record the Annual Financial Results (both Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and Year ended March 31, 2019. In pursuance of Regulation 33, SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are enclosing herewith the following :

a) Annual Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the Quarter and Year ended March 31, 2019 along with the Statement of Assets and Liabilities.

b) Auditors Report on the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the financial Year ended March 31, 2019, pursuant to Regulation 33.

c) Statement of impact of Audit Qualification (Standalone) and Statement of impact of Audit Qualification (Consolidated) for the financial year ended 31.03 .2019

Pdf Link: State Trading Corporation Of India Ltd. - Annual Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) For The Quarter And Year Ended March 31, 2019

