Approved the Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the financial year ended 31 March 2019, in the specified format along with the Auditors Report thereon, pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.



Pursuant to SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/56/2016 dated 27 May 2016, the Company hereby declares that the Statutory Auditors, M/s Pavuluri & Co, Chartered Accountants, have issued the Audit Reports on the Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the financial year ended on 31 March 2019 with modified opinion. The Statement on Impact of Audit Qualification is enclosed

Pdf Link: Steel Exchange India Ltd. - Audited Standalone Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com