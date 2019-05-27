With reference to our earlier submission dated 27.05.2019, we enclose a revised copy of Statement of Audited Financial Results for the quarter and Financial Year Ended 31.03.2019 approved by the Board of Directors of the Company at the meeting held on 27.05.2019. There is no change in our earlier submission regarding Statement of Assets and Liabilities.

Revision is made in the Statement of Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 31.03.2019 in Total Comprehensive Income for the period (Comprising Profit/(Loss) and other Comprehensive Income for the period (point No. X) as due to typographical error figure was inadvertently depicted as Rs. 2022.68 lacs instead of correct figure of Rs. 1976.74 Lacs. The same has now been revised and corrected. There is no change in other figures during the quarter and year ended 31.03.2019.

Kindly take the same on your records please.

Pdf Link: Steel Strips Wheels Ltd. - Revised Financial Results As On 31.03.2019

