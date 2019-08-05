STEELCO GUJARAT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve In compliance with Regulation 29(2) of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we would like to state that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on 12th August, 2019, inter alia, to consider and approve, Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2019.



Kindly take the same on records.



Pdf Link: Steelco Gujarat Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting For Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com