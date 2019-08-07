Sterling Spinners Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Regulation 29 And 47 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 - Board Meeting - Intimation - Unaudited Financial Results 1St Quarter And Three Months Ended 30Th June, 2019 - Reg.

STERLING SPINNERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to the Regulation 29 and 47 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 NOTICE is hereby given that a Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held at the Companys Regd. Office New No.31, 1st Fl., Lazarus Church Road, (Above Andhra Bank), R.A Puram, Chennai 600 028 at 4.30 P.M. on Wednesday the 14th August, 2019 interalia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the First Quarter and Three months ended 30th June, 2019.



Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com