Sterling Tools Ltd. - Financial Results 31-03-2019

Sub: Declaration pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI LODR Regulations


Dear Sir,

We hereby confirm and declare that the Audit Reports (Standalone and Consolidated) on the Audited Financial Results for the financial year ended March 31, 2019 contains UNMODIFIED opinion only.

We sincerely apologize for not furnishing the above said declaration while giving outcome of our Board Meeting held on 23rd May, 2019.

Hope you will find the above declaration in order and take the same on your records.

Pdf Link: Sterling Tools Ltd. - Financial Results 31-03-2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
TOPICS
Sterling Tools Ltd

