This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today i.e. on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Registered Office of the Company, inter alia has considered and approved the audited Financial Results for the Half year and year ended March 31, 2019 as per Regulation 33 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Pdf Link: Sun Retail Ltd - Outcome Of Board Meeting For Approval Of Audited Financial Results For The Year Ended 31.03.2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com