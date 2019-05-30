Sundaram Finance Ltd has informed BSE about :



1. Standalone Financial Results for the period ended March 31, 2019



2. Consolidated Financial Results for the period ended March 31, 2019



3. Standalone Auditors Report for the period ended March 31, 2019



4. Consolidated Auditors Report for the period ended March 31, 2019



5. Result Press Release for the period ended March 31, 2019



6. Disclosure as per Regulation 52(4) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Pdf Link: Sundaram Finance Ltd. - Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results, Auditors Report, Results Press Release for March 31, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com