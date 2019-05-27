The Board of Directors at its Meeting held on 27th May 2019 has approved and have taken on record the Audited Financial Results of the Company for quarter/year ended 31st March 2019 as recommended by Audit Committee.



Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulation 2015, please find enclosed the following:



1. Audited Financial Results of the Company for quarter/year ended 31st March 2019;



2. Auditors Report on Audited Financial Results



The Auditors of the Company viz., M/s. Deloitte Haskins & Sells LLP have given unmodified audit report with respect to the Audited Financials Results for the quarter / year ended 31st March 2019.



The Board Meeting started at 12:15 p.m. and concluded at 3.40 p.m.



Pdf Link: Sunshield Chemicals Ltd. - Results Financial Results For 31 March 2019

