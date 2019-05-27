Sunshield Chemicals Ltd. - Results Financial Results For 31 March 2019

The Board of Directors at its Meeting held on 27th May 2019 has approved and have taken on record the Audited Financial Results of the Company for quarter/year ended 31st March 2019 as recommended by Audit Committee.

Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulation 2015, please find enclosed the following:

1. Audited Financial Results of the Company for quarter/year ended 31st March 2019;

2. Auditors Report on Audited Financial Results

The Auditors of the Company viz., M/s. Deloitte Haskins & Sells LLP have given unmodified audit report with respect to the Audited Financials Results for the quarter / year ended 31st March 2019.

The Board Meeting started at 12:15 p.m. and concluded at 3.40 p.m.

Pdf Link: Sunshield Chemicals Ltd. - Results Financial Results For 31 March 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 27, 2019
Sunshield Chemicals Ltd

