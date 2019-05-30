Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations 2015, we are enclosing herewith Audited Financial Results of the Company for the half year and financial year ended 31st March, 2019 along with Auditors Report as approved by Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today i.e. 30th May, 2019.



Further, we do and hereby confirm that pursuant to Regulation 33 (3) (d) of the SEBI(Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation, 2015, M/s Mehta Sharma & Associates, Chartered Accountant, (Statutory Auditor) have expressed an unmodified opinion in Audit report on the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2019.



Pdf Link: Super Fine Knitters Ltd - Financial Result For Year Ended 31 March, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com