Surya Fun City Ltd. - Results - Financial Results For March 31, 2019

Please find enclosed herewith the audited financial results as per Ind-AS format for the year and quarter ending 31.03.2019
We request you to kindly take record of the same.

Pdf Link: Surya Fun City Ltd. - Results - Financial Results For March 31, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 29, 2019
