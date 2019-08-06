Surya India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 read with Regulation 47 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 14th August, 2019 at 04:00 PM. at the registered office of the Company, inter alia, to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on June 30, 2019.

Pdf Link: Surya India Ltd - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 29 Of The Listing Regulations To Consider And Approve The Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ended On June 30, 2019.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com