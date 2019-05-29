We are pleased to inform you that Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Surya Industrial Corporation Limited was held on Wednesday, on 29th May 2019 at 3:00 P.M. at its Corporate office at 120-121 Swati Chambers, Gelamandi Main Road, Near Delhi Gate, Surat-395003 at to inter-alia transacts the follow in matters:



1. Approved the Audited Financial Result (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2019 Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.



2. Along with the unmodified Audit Report of Auditors thereon for the F.Y. 2018 -19.



Pdf Link: Surya Industrial Corporation Ltd. - Audited Standalone Financial Result For Quarter And Year End 31 March, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com