Suryavanshi Spinning Mills Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Date Of Board Meeting - Financial Results.(Regulation 33 Read With Reg. 29 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.Scrip Code:514140)

SURYAVANSHI SPINNING MILLS LTD. has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2019, inter alia, to consider and approve the unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the First Quarter ended 30th June 2019.

be held on Wednesday, the 14th day of August, 2019 at the Registered Office of the Company,

inter-alia, to consider and approve the unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the First

Quarter ended 30th June 2019.

Further, pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) regulations, 2015, the closure of

Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company has already commenced and shall

continue till 48 hours of the announcement of the Unaudited results for the First Quarter ended

30th June, 2019.

