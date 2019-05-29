Suryo Foods & Industries Ltd. - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended 31St March, 2019

In compliance with Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we herewith enclosing the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2019 which have been taken on record at the meeting of the Board of Directors held today, 29th May, 2019.

Report of the Auditors for the financials for the period ended 31st March, 2019 along with declaration pursuant to regulation 33(3)(d) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) (Amendment) Regulation 2016 and SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/56/2016 dated 27th May, 2016 with respect to audit report of unqualified opinion is also enclosed.



