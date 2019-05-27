Suyog Telematics Ltd - Year Ended Financial Results Report For The Fourth Quarter (Q4) And Financial Year Ended March 31, 2019

please find attachment for Year ended financial results report for the fourth quarter (Q4) and financial year ended March 31, 2019

Pdf Link: Suyog Telematics Ltd - Year Ended Financial Results Report For The Fourth Quarter (Q4) And Financial Year Ended March 31, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 27, 2019
TOPICS
Suyog Telematics Ltd

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.