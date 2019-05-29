With regard to the captioned subject and in compliance with the Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. on May 29, 2019 (commenced at 4:00 p.m. and concluded at 5:00 p.m.) considered and approved the Audited Financial results for the quarter and financial year ended on March 31, 2019.



Pursuant to Regulation 33(3)(d) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby declare that the Statutory Auditors of the Company have issued their audit reports with unmodified opinion for the quarter and Financial year ended on March 31, 2019.



Please take the same on your records and suitably disseminated at all concerned.



Pdf Link: Svaraj Trading & Agencies Ltd. - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended On March 31, 2019.

