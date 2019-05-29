Swadeshi Industries Leasing Co.Ltd. - RESULTS FINANCIAL RESULT FOR 03,31 2019

DUE TO MISTAKE IN AUDITORS REPORT FOR THE FORTH QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED 31.03.2019 WE ARE SUBMIT HEREWITH REVISED FINANCIAL STATEMENT ALONG WITH AUDITORS REPORT.

Published on May 29, 2019
Swadeshi Industries & Leasing Ltd

