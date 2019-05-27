Swaraj Automotives Ltd - Disclosure of Voting results of EGM (Regulation 44(3) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015)

Swaraj Automotives Ltd has informed BSE regarding the details of Voting results of EGM, under Regulation 44(3) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. Kindly Click here

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 27, 2019
TOPICS
Swaraj Automotives Ltd

