Swasti Vinayaka Art And Heritage Corporation Ltd - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March, 2019

Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 we are enclosing herewith the following;

1. Statement of Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ending 31st March, 2019 along with Auditors Report thereon.

2. Declaration pursuant to Regulation 33(3)(d) as amended by the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) (Amendment) Regulations, 2016.

Kindly take the same on record.

Pdf Link: Swasti Vinayaka Art And Heritage Corporation Ltd - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
TOPICS
Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation Ltd

