At the Board Meeting held today i.e. 27th May, 2019, the Board has considered and approved the following:



1) The Audited Financial Results of the Company for the fourth quarter / year ended on 31st March, 2019 were approved.

2) The Board of Directors has recommended Dividend @ Re.1/- per equity share of face value of Rs.10/- (i.e. @ 10%);



Pdf Link: Swastik Safe Deposit & Investments Ltd. - Results - Financial Results 31-03-2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com