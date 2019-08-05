At the Board Meeting held today i.e. 5th August, 2019, the Board has taken on record the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the 1st quarter and three months ended on 30th June, 2019, which have been subjected to Limited Review by the Auditors of the Company.



The Financial Highlighted as per Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations) in respect of the said Results along with Limited Review Report by the Auditors are enclosed.

Pdf Link: Swastik Safe Deposit & Investments Ltd. - Results - Financial Results For June 30, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com