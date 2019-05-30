Sword & Shield Pharma Ltd. - Results- Financial Results For The March 31, 2019.

Ref: Sword and Shield Pharma Limited (Security Code: 531637; Security ID: SWORDNSH)

Subject: Submission of Audited Financial Result of the Company for the Quarter and year ended on March 31, 2019 along with Audit Report (modified Opinion) and Form-B.

In reference to captioned subject and Pursuant to Regulation 33 (3) (d) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are hereby submitting the followings:

1. Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on March 31, 2019.
2. Statement of Assets and Liabilities
3. Audit Report on the Audited Financial Results
4. Form-B

Kindly take the same on records and oblige.

Pdf Link: Sword & Shield Pharma Ltd. - Results- Financial Results For The March 31, 2019.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 30, 2019
