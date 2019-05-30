Ref: Sword and Shield Pharma Limited (Security Code: 531637; Security ID: SWORDNSH)



Subject: Submission of Audited Financial Result of the Company for the Quarter and year ended on March 31, 2019 along with Audit Report (modified Opinion) and Form-B.



In reference to captioned subject and Pursuant to Regulation 33 (3) (d) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are hereby submitting the followings:



1. Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on March 31, 2019.

2. Statement of Assets and Liabilities

3. Audit Report on the Audited Financial Results

4. Form-B



Pdf Link: Sword & Shield Pharma Ltd. - Results- Financial Results For The March 31, 2019.

