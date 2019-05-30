Sylph Technologies Ltd. - Audited Standalone Financial Results For The Quarter & Year Ended 31 St March, 2019.

Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith:-

1. Audited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter & year ended 31st March, 2019.
2. Auditors Report on Audited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter & year ended 31st March, 2019.
3. Declaration regarding Auditors Report with unmodified opinion.

Pdf Link: Sylph Technologies Ltd. - Audited Standalone Financial Results For The Quarter & Year Ended 31 St March, 2019.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 30, 2019
