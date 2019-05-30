Pursuant to Regulation 33(3)(d) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we are pleased to submit the Standalone Audited Financial Results along with Auditors Report thereon by Statutory Auditors for the Quarter/Year ended on 31st March, 2019, in PDF Format, which were also approved by the Audit Committee and Board of Directors at their meeting held on Thursday, 30th May, 2019.



Since, the Auditors Report is self-explanatory and has no modification/qualification, it needs no further comments by the Company.



Pdf Link: Syncom Formulations (India) Ltd. - Submission Of The Standalone Audited Financial Results Along With Auditors Report Thereon For The Quarter/Year Ended 31St March, 2019 As Per Regulation 33(3)(D) Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com