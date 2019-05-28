The Board Meeting of Systematix Corporate Services Limited was held on Tuesday, 28th May, 2019 at The Capital, A Wing, 6th Floor, No. 603-606, Plot No. C-70, G Block, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400 051. The Board Members has considered, discussed and approved inter alia the following:



1. The standalone and consolidated audited financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019 along with the standalone and consolidated Audit Report under Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Pdf Link: Systematix Corporate Services Ltd. - Results- Financial Results For March 31, 2019

