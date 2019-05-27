Tai Industries Ltd. - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March, 2019.

We enclose the Audited Financial Results, of the Company, together with the Independent Auditors Report, pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019.

Kindly take the same on record.

Pdf Link: Tai Industries Ltd. - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March, 2019.

Published on May 27, 2019
TOPICS
Tai Industries Ltd

