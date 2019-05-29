Please find enclosed audited standalone and consolidated results for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2019 and audited standalone and consolidated Statement of Assets and Liabilities as at that date along with the unmodified Audit Report of M/s J C Bhalla & Co., Chartered Accountants, the Statutory Auditors of the Company.

Also enclosed is a declaration in compliance with Regulation 33(3)(d) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended and SEBI Circular CIR/CFD/CMD/56/2016 dated 27th May, 2016 towards auditors report with unmodified opinion in respect of the standalone and consolidated financial results for the financial year ended 31st March, 2019, duly signed by the Chief Financial Officer of the Company.





Pdf Link: Talbros Automotive Components Ltd. - Results- Financial Results For Quarter & Year Ended March 31, 2019.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com