Talbros Engineering Ltd - Rsults - Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On 30Th June, 2019

The Board has approved the Un-audited financial results for the first quarter and quarter ended on 30th June, 2019. Please find enclosed herewith copies of statement of un-audited financial results along with the limited review report issued by the statutory auditors of the company thereon in compliance with the regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Published on August 05, 2019
Talbros Engineering Ltd

