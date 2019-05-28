

1. The Board of Directors of our Company at its meeting held on May 28, 2019 approved the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Quarter & Year ended March 31, 2019 and took on record the report issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company.



In compliance with the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations) we are enclosing herewith the said Results and the Auditors Reports (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Quarter & Year ended March 31, 2019 along with a declaration pursuant to second proviso to Regulation 33(3)(d) of the Listing Regulations as amended.



2. The Board has appointed Mr. Mahendra Nalluri as the Chief Financial Officer of the Company with immediate effect. Mr. Mahendra Nalluri is a Chartered accountant and CMA. He has over four years of experience and has been associated with Emaar Group and TVS Sundram Fasteners Limited in the past.

Pdf Link: Taneja Aerospace & Aviation Ltd. - Annual Audited Financial Results-31.03.2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com