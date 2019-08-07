TANEJA AEROSPACE & AVIATION LTD.-$has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Notice is hereby given that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, to consider and approve, inter-alia the un-audited financial results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Quarter ended June 30, 2019.



The trading window close period for dealing in securities of the Company has commenced from July 01, 2019 and will end 48 hours after the results are made public on August 13, 2019.



Pdf Link: Taneja Aerospace & Aviation Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of The Un-Audited Financial Results(Standalone And Consolidated) For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2019.

