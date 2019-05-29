Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd. - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended March 31, 2019

Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find attached the following:

1. Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended March 31, 2019 alongwith the Auditors Report thereon;
2. Declaration on Unmodified Opinion in the Auditors Report for Financial Year 2018-19.

Pdf Link: Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd. - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended March 31, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 29, 2019
Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd

