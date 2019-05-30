Taylormade Renewables Ltd - Financial Result For Year Ended On 31/03/2019

This is to inform you under Regulation 30 and any other Regulation of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation, 2015 that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held on Thursday, 30th May, 2019 and said meeting commenced at 11.30 a.m. and ended at 04:30 pm In that meeting the Board has decided following matters:

1. Considered and approved the audited financial results along with limited review report of the Company for the year ended on 31st March 2019.

Pdf Link: Taylormade Renewables Ltd - Financial Result For Year Ended On 31/03/2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 30, 2019
TOPICS

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.