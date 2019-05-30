This is to inform you under Regulation 30 and any other Regulation of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation, 2015 that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held on Thursday, 30th May, 2019 and said meeting commenced at 11.30 a.m. and ended at 04:30 pm In that meeting the Board has decided following matters:



1. Considered and approved the audited financial results along with limited review report of the Company for the year ended on 31st March 2019.



Pdf Link: Taylormade Renewables Ltd - Financial Result For Year Ended On 31/03/2019

