Tcns Clothing Co. Ltd - Financial Results For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended 31St March 2019

Pursuant to Regulation 33 read with Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith the copy of Standalone audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2019, duly approved by the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held today i.e. on 28th May, 2019 and the Auditors Report issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company for the fourth quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2019.

