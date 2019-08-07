TECHNOFAB ENGINEERING LIMITEDhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Dear Sir/Madam,



Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we hereby write to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, the 14th day of August 2019 at its Corporate office at Plot 5, Sector 27-C, Mathura Road, Faridabad, Haryana - 121003, inter alia, to approve and take on record the Financial Results prepared in accordance with Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations for the quarter ended 30 June 2019.



Also kindly note that in accordance with SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 including amendment thereto read with Companys Code of Conduct for prevention of Insider Trading, the Trading window is already closed for all the Directors/ Officers/ Designated Employees / specified persons of the company with effect from 1st July 2019 upto 16 August 2019 (both days inclusive).



Pdf Link: Technofab Engineering Limited - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting On 14 August 2019 For Consideration Of Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30 June 2019

